OGRA in collaboration with FBR, OCAC, launched mobile application, ‘Raahguzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in collaboration with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), has launched a state-of-the-art mobile application, ‘Raahguzar.’

This innovative app, utilizing Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, enables users to pinpoint legal petrol pumps and outlets across the country, marking a significant step in the digitization of Pakistan’s oil supply chain.

The launching ceremony, held at OGRA head office in Islamabad, was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), FBR, Customs, the Explosives Department, and representatives from OCAC and the Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP).

The ‘Raahguzar’ app offers a user-friendly platform for consumers, district governments, and law enforcement agencies to identify illegal outlets or “dabba stations.” Additionally, consumers can use the app to lodge complaints related to illegal outlets, overcharging, or quality concerns, ensuring transparency and empowering stakeholders.

The event was chaired by Chairman OGRA, Masroor Khan, alongside Member Oil and Finance. In his address, Khan emphasized the transformative potential of this initiative. “This journey began with discussions between OGRA and FBR in August 2024, highlighting the urgent need for digitizing the oil supply chain. The launch of ‘Raahguzar’ is the first phase of a broader track-and-trace system aimed at promoting accountability, preventing economic leakages, curbing illegal activities, and enhancing the oil industry’s integrity,” he stated.

Khan further added, “This initiative will serve as a game-changer in addressing the challenges posed by illegal petrol pumps and malpractices, contributing significantly to the growth and sustainability of the oil sector in Pakistan.”

The launch of ‘Raahguzar’ reflects OGRA’s commitment to leveraging technology for effective governance and fostering a transparent and accountable energy ecosystem.

For further details or to download the ‘Raahguzar’ app, visit OGRA’s official website or contact the OGRA helpline.