OGRA Launches Operation In Karachi To Curb Sale Of Sub-standard Oil, Less Filling

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :An enforcement team of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has inspected 150 petrol pumps of different Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) under an operation launched in Karachi to curb sale of sub-standard oil and less filling of fuel.

The action against the violators was taken on the grievances of general public and in line with the law while adopting zero-tolerance policy on the accuracy of measurement, quality and safety at outlets, said its spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi in a news release on Tuesday.

A number of petrol pumps of different OMCs were inspected during the operation , he said, adding the process would be extended to whole province of Sindh.

He said the OGRA's enforcement team was continuously inspecting Petrol Pumps with its third party inspectors in southern region to check accurate measurements of oil, quality and prices, and for ensuring safety standards at different outlets.

The teams had also been directed to visit other provinces to ensure supply of petroleum products with accuracy, quality and sale of oil on prescribed rates, he added.

