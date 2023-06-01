UrduPoint.com

OGRA Notifies Rs37/Kg Cut In LPG Price For June

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 07:22 PM

In a notification issued by Oil and Gas Regularity Authority (OGRA) on Thursday, the prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) have been reduced by Rs 37.13 per kilogram for the month of June

According to the notification, the new price of LPG would be Rs 196.75 per kilogram. Similarly, the price of a standard domestic cylinder of 11.8 kilograms has fallen by Rs438.

The new price of the domestic cylinder would be Rs 2321.22 for the month of June which was set at Rs 2759.89 for the month of May.

