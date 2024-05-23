Open Menu

OGRA Organises Seminar To Create Awareness About Safety Hazards At Retail Outlets

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) organised a seminar to create awareness about the safety hazards at retail outlets and the need for adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024)

The seminar titled “Consumer and operational safety at retail outlets” highlighted the importance of safety measures to minimize incidents and near misses at petrol pumps.

The event was held at OGRA’s Auditorium which was attended by the senior government officials along with DG Oil and DG Explosives. Industry experts shared valuable insights on the risks associated with inadequate safety measures and the consequences of neglecting consumer safety. The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA), along with its Chairman, also attended the event.

Participants included experts from PSO, Shell, Total, SGS, and Haseen Habib, who gave detailed presentations. A panel of experts from the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), Oil Marketing Association Pakistan (OMAP), Attock Petroleum Limited (APL), and Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited also contributed to the discussions.

Chairman OGRA and Authority members highlighted the significance of the subject matter, emphasising the need for collective efforts to ensure safety at retail outlets. They vowed to continue raising awareness among the general public to minimize incidents and ensure a safe and secure environment for consumers.

Industry stakeholders commended OGRA for organising the seminar, acknowledging the importance of addressing safety hazards in the oil industry.

The event was hailed as a crucial step towards safeguarding the industry and protecting consumers from potential risks.

The seminar concluded with a resolve to prioritize consumer and operational safety, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for all stakeholders.

