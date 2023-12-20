Open Menu

OGRA-PEMRA Jointly Launches Massive Awareness Drive Against Substandard Sale Of Cylinder

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 10:20 AM

OGRA-PEMRA jointly launches massive awareness drive against substandard sale of cylinder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority' Spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi Wednesday said that OGRA with the joint efforts of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had launched a massive awareness drive against the sale and use of substandard gas cylinders during winter season for ensuring safety and well-being of consumers.

"All LPG marketing companies have been advised to strictly ensure the compliance of safety instructions at distributor premises in order to avoid any untoward incident in future and conducting seminars and social media campaigns for the awareness of distributors," he said while talking to a private news channel.

"Our awareness drive aims With these drives we are educating local companies for ensuring their respective distributors for thoroughly check the LPG cylinder with respect to any physical damage, leakage etc prior to handing over the same to the customers.

"

"LPG marketing companies should also been advised to instruct their distributors to educate every customer through posters displayed at distributor’s premises on safe use of LPG cylinders and also circulate the brochure among the customers for the awareness of the safety measures," he added.

"It is a joint campaign and is a part of our preventive measures so as to ensure the safety of users of gas cylinders, he said.

"In a bid to avoid accidents at home, the campaign will inform users about the accurate safety method of transporting and handling the LPG cylinders," he said.

"Our campaign is designed to remind people, particularly housewives, maids and workers, about the safe use of cylinders in homes," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Social Media Maids Sale Same Gas Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

11 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

11 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

11 hours ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

11 hours ago
Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

11 hours ago
 Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: ..

Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: Le Pen

11 hours ago
 National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qua ..

National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qualifications and Skills held

11 hours ago
 Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

11 hours ago
 ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM's adviser

ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM's adviser

11 hours ago
 Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan