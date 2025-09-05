- Home
OGRA Peshawar Endorsement Team, District Administration Conduct Joint Operation In Peshawar
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Enforcement Team, Peshawar, in collaboration with the District Administration, carried out a joint operation against illegal LPG activities in the city.
During the operation, action was taken against individuals involved in LPG decanting and filling in public service vehicles (PSVs), illegal dabba stations, and unauthorised LPG auto-refuelling setups.
As a result, six LPG shops, one illegal LPG auto-refuelling station, and one illegal dabba station were sealed on the spot. The enforcement team also confiscated LPG decanting equipment.
In addition, joint inspections of LPG storage plants, retail outlets, and CNG stations were conducted to assess their compliance with safety standards.
Both OGRA and the District Administration agreed to strengthen future collaboration and continue strict action against violators in the interest of public safety.
