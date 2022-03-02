'OGRA provides relief to 90 per cent consumers'

Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) provided relief to 90 percent consumers while disposing of 80,000 gas related complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) provided relief to 90 percent consumers while disposing of 80,000 gas related complaints.

This was stated by Senior Executive Director Corporate & Media Affairs (C&MA) OGRA Imran Ghaznavi while addressing a public hearing session organized at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), here on Wednesday.

He said that Consumers' division OGRA decided 8272 complaints during 2021 including 1341 complaints about gas connections and provided relief of Rs 181 million to the consumers.

He said that OGRA started public hearing sessions to resolve public complaints regarding gas and first hearing session was arranged in Peshawar followed by second at FCCI Faisalabad.

He said the process would also continue in future as OGRA had a comprehensive quasi-judicial system to resolve the problems and complaints of gas consumers.

In his welcome address, FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh said that Faisalabad was the third major city of Pakistan regarding industrial, trade and business activities.

He said that Faisalabad was catering to 80 percent cloth demands in the country in addition to contributing 45 % share to the exports of textile sector.

He said that developers of many private colonies run away without providing necessary facilities to buyers. For convenience of the people of these colonies, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) had asked them to deposit FESCO dues after establishing a society so that FESCO could facilitate them. The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGP) should also take such decision for the facility of general public, he demanded.

He also said the FCCI would organize Pakistan Economic Conference from March 18 to 20 and Abdur Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce would address its inaugural session.

Presidents of 70 chambers across the country had also assured to participate in this conference in addition to 15 ambassadors and 7 ministers, whereas, Prime Minister Imran Khan was also expected to address the concluding ceremony, he added.

Later, Atif Munir Sheikh presented FCCI shield to Imran Ghaznavi.

Senior Executive Director Consumers Affairs Department OGRA, Shahzad Iqbal, SeniorExecutive Director Gas Ms. Misbah Yaqub, Registrar Dr. Abdul Basit Qureshi and otherswere also present on the occasion.