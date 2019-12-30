UrduPoint.com
OGRA Recommends Increase In POL Prices From January 1st, 2020

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:11 PM

The citizens strongly criticize govt for increasing POL prices and causing inflation for the poor public.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2019) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Monday sent a summary to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources an increase in prices of petroleum products from January 1, 2020.

According to the details, Ogra increased Rs 2.25 per liter in the price of high speed diesel. The new price of diesel would Rs 127. 26 per liter if the new increased was approved. The authority recommended Rs 2.26 increase per liter, and the total price of petrol per liter would be Rs 117. 31 if approval the new proposed increase.

Kerosene per liter price after proposed increase of Rs 3.10 would be Rs 99.45 and light diesel would be Rs 84.50 with an increase of Rs2. 08 per liter.

The increase of POL prices is strongly being condemned by the badly inflation-stricken citizens.

“The rampant inflation has already made life hell,” said Ali Mohammad, a resident of Johar Town. “You know the vegetables are out of control,” he added.

“The government has badly failed to deliver and is causing inflation for the citizens,” Haider Zaman said.

