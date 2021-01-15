OGRA recommends Rs13 increase in price of per litre price

(@fidahassanain)

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has also recommended Rs11 increase in price of per litre diesel.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2021) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended Rs 13 increase in the price of per litre petrol, the sources say.

The sources say that the authority has also recommended Rs11 increase in the price of per litre diesel.

(More to Come)