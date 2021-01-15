UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGRA Recommends Rs13 Increase In Price Of Per Litre Price

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:40 PM

OGRA recommends Rs13 increase in price of per litre price

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has also recommended Rs11 increase in price of per litre diesel.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2021) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended Rs 13 increase in the price of per litre petrol, the sources say.

The sources say that the authority has also recommended Rs11 increase in the price of per litre diesel.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Price

Recent Stories

Realme manifested to improve picture quality throu ..

10 minutes ago

Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs Visits Natio ..

15 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: The Ultimate Smartphone ..

24 minutes ago

Make Every Day Epic with Samsung Galaxy S21 and Ga ..

34 minutes ago

Schools for students from class one to eight will ..

35 minutes ago

South African team will arrive in Pakistan by tomo ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.