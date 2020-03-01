UrduPoint.com
OGRA Reduces Local LPG Price By Rs 150.04 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Sun 01st March 2020 | 03:40 PM

OGRA reduces local LPG price by Rs 150.04 per 11.8-kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Sunday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of March.

According to the notification, the authority has decreased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 150.04 per cylinder of 11.

8 kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1,530.17, which was available at Rs 1,680.21 during the month of February.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 129,675.59 for the month of March. The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs 142,391.68 for the month of February.

