OGRA Reduces LPG Cylinder Price By Rs47.43 Effective January 1
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 10:37 PM
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) On Tuesday issued a notification announcing a reduction of Rs47.43 in the price of an 11.8 kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder, effective from January 1, 2025
According to OGRA spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi, the new price of a domestic LPG cylinder will be Rs2,953.36 in January 2025, down from Rs3,000.79 in December 2024. This marks a 1.58% decrease compared to the previous month.
The spokesperson explained the LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and the US$ dollar exchange rate.
As compared to the previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has decreased by 2%. The average Dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.12% resulting in to decrease in LPG consumer price by Rs.47.43/11.8 kg cylinder (1.58%). The per Kg decrease in LPG consumer price is Rs.4.01
The updated LPG prices are available on OGRA’s official website (www.ogra.org.pk), and the new rates will come into effect on January 1, 2025.
