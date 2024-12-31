Open Menu

OGRA Reduces LPG Cylinder Price By Rs47.43 Effective January 1

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 10:37 PM

OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 1

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) On Tuesday issued a notification announcing a reduction of Rs47.43 in the price of an 11.8 kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder, effective from January 1, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) On Tuesday issued a notification announcing a reduction of Rs47.43 in the price of an 11.8 kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder, effective from January 1, 2025.

According to OGRA spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi, the new price of a domestic LPG cylinder will be Rs2,953.36 in January 2025, down from Rs3,000.79 in December 2024. This marks a 1.58% decrease compared to the previous month.

The spokesperson explained the LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and the US$ dollar exchange rate.

As compared to the previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has decreased by 2%. The average Dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.12% resulting in to decrease in LPG consumer price by Rs.47.43/11.8 kg cylinder (1.58%). The per Kg decrease in LPG consumer price is Rs.4.01

The updated LPG prices are available on OGRA’s official website (www.ogra.org.pk), and the new rates will come into effect on January 1, 2025.

Related Topics

LPG Exchange Dollar Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Saudi Price January December Gas From

Recent Stories

Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahra ..

Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8

9 minutes ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

2 minutes ago
 OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effecti ..

OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 1

2 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year

10 minutes ago
 Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surg ..

Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber

24 minutes ago
 Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German ..

Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German election

4 minutes ago
Lahore experienced cold wave under partly cloudy s ..

Lahore experienced cold wave under partly cloudy skies

4 minutes ago
 SPSC announces final result of Women Medical Offic ..

SPSC announces final result of Women Medical Officer

4 minutes ago
 'Island-wide' outage hits Puerto Rico on New Year' ..

'Island-wide' outage hits Puerto Rico on New Year's Eve

4 minutes ago
 President felicitates Peoples Unity on winning PIA ..

President felicitates Peoples Unity on winning PIA Employees Union referendum

4 minutes ago
 Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country pros ..

Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country prosperous, peaceful

8 minutes ago
 Sindh government strives hard to improve education ..

Sindh government strives hard to improve education in Sindh: Minister

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan