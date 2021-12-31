OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs69.63 per 11.8-kg cylinder

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of January, decreasing the commodity price by Rs69.63 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of January, decreasing the commodity price by Rs69.63 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder.

According to the notification, the authority reduced the locally produced LPG price by Rs 5.90 per kilogram.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs2320.81 during the month of January, which was available at Rs 2,390.44 in December.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs196,679.41 for the month of January. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 202,579.84 in December.

The new price would be effective from January 1.

For December, OGRA had also slashed LPG price by Rs168.91 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder.