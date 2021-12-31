UrduPoint.com

OGRA Reduces LPG Price By Rs69.63 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 08:24 PM

OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs69.63 per 11.8-kg cylinder

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of January, decreasing the commodity price by Rs69.63 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of January, decreasing the commodity price by Rs69.63 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder.

According to the notification, the authority reduced the locally produced LPG price by Rs 5.90 per kilogram.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs2320.81 during the month of January, which was available at Rs 2,390.44 in December.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs196,679.41 for the month of January. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 202,579.84 in December.

The new price would be effective from January 1.

For December, OGRA had also slashed LPG price by Rs168.91 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder.

Related Topics

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Sale Price January December Gas Market From

Recent Stories

PTI believes in fulfilling its promises: Hasaan Kh ..

PTI believes in fulfilling its promises: Hasaan Khawar

1 minute ago
 Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go a ..

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

1 minute ago
 CM Sindh directs PHE dept. to complete 151 on-goin ..

CM Sindh directs PHE dept. to complete 151 on-going water supply schemes

1 minute ago
 Health minister inaugurates dialysis unit in NWGH

Health minister inaugurates dialysis unit in NWGH

1 minute ago
 South Africans bid farewell to Tutu on eve of fune ..

South Africans bid farewell to Tutu on eve of funeral

5 minutes ago
 Osimhen forced to sit out Africa Cup of Nations

Osimhen forced to sit out Africa Cup of Nations

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.