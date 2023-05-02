OGRA refutes baseless reports of petrol price reduction recommendation

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has refuted media reports claiming that the authority recommended a decrease in petrol prices to the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has refuted media reports claiming that the authority recommended a decrease in petrol prices to the government.

In a statement released on Tuesday, an OGRA spokesperson labelled such reports as baseless and untrue.

The spokesperson clarified that OGRA did not recommend any reduction in the prices of Motor Spirit/Petrol, contrary to reports circulating in the press and electronic media.

The recent decrease in international prices, according to the spokesperson, was offset by the outstanding exchange rate adjustment, leaving no room for a decrease in local petrol prices.