UrduPoint.com

OGRA Refutes Baseless Reports Of Petrol Price Reduction Recommendation

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 10:02 PM

OGRA refutes baseless reports of petrol price reduction recommendation

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has refuted media reports claiming that the authority recommended a decrease in petrol prices to the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has refuted media reports claiming that the authority recommended a decrease in petrol prices to the government.

In a statement released on Tuesday, an OGRA spokesperson labelled such reports as baseless and untrue.

The spokesperson clarified that OGRA did not recommend any reduction in the prices of Motor Spirit/Petrol, contrary to reports circulating in the press and electronic media.

The recent decrease in international prices, according to the spokesperson, was offset by the outstanding exchange rate adjustment, leaving no room for a decrease in local petrol prices.

Related Topics

Petrol Exchange Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Media Government

Recent Stories

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

44 minutes ago
 Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school cl ..

Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school closure

55 minutes ago
 South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting ..

South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting Range for Troops in Changwon - ..

55 minutes ago
 Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragm ..

Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragments to Greece

55 minutes ago
 Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kas ..

Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at all int'l foru ..

55 minutes ago
 Research and innovation vital to achieve agricultu ..

Research and innovation vital to achieve agriculture development: Cheema

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.