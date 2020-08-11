UrduPoint.com
OGRA Rejects News Regarding Refreshment Expenditures

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

OGRA rejects news regarding refreshment expenditures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday rejected a news item appearing in a section of the print media regarding its refreshment expenditures.

The authority said the PAC in its meeting, held the other day, had discussed about spending of "Rs 110 million by Sui Gas [Companies] with regard to refreshments and club memberships, which was wrongly attributed to OGRA in a newspaper," a news release said.

OGRA further clarified that there was no facility of club membership in the authority nor it was allowed.

"In OGRA offices, tea is served to distinguished guests and licensees visiting there within the limits of austerity. Therefore, the published news is fabricated and baseless, which is strongly rebutted," it added.

