OGRA Resolves 700 Complaints About Cleanliness At Filling Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has so far resolved approximately 700 complaints received about the cleanliness at petrol pumps and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across the country.

Besides, the authority is holding regular and random inspection in different areas to implement on the Prime Minister's directives under "National Clean and Green Pakistan Initiatives" at the filling stations, a senior official of OGRA told APP.

He said the authority had written letters to all provincial chief secretaries, asked them to ensure strict compliance of the cleanliness directives in their respective areas.

He said OGRA had no offices at the district level, therefore, it requested the provincial governments to mobilize their local administration and take rigorous measures for implementations of the PM's directives in the public interest.

The official said the authority had also provided 'sample banners' to the OMCs for displaying at their retail outlets and published public awareness advertisements in leading newspapers for lodging complaints at OGRA's complaint cell regarding cleanliness of public facilities at pumps and CNG stations.

A dedicated Complaint Cell in OGRA has been established with Helpline Number 0800-77733 and WhatsApp number 03335108830 for prompt redressal of the public complaints.

