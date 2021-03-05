UrduPoint.com
OGRA Revises RLNG Price With Slight Downward Adjustment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

OGRA revises RLNG price with slight downward adjustment

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month with a slight downward adjustment.

According to a notification, the authority has fixed the price of imported RLNG at at $9.3145 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of March, which was at $9.3570 during the last month.

Similarly, the sale price of per MMBTU RLNG would remain at $9.5905 on the SNGPL system during the current month, which was being sold at $9.6191 in February.

