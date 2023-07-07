Open Menu

OGRA Seeks Provincial, Marketing Agencies' Help To Control LPG Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 07:10 PM

OGRA seeks provincial, marketing agencies' help to control LPG prices

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :In order to curb the illegitimate and exorbitant prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the market, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) directed the provincial governments and marketing companies to ensure the verified prices of LPG and take strict actions against profiteers.

All marketing agencies and distributing franchises should mention the details pricing of the LPG at the time of delivery and ensure the record of the rate list at all outlets, said a press release.

Taking a strong stance against the rampant issue of illegitimate and exorbitant prices plaguing the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market, OGRA was in connection with provincial governments and expecting different areas in the country.

