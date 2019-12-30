UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGRA Sends POL Price Revision Summary To Petroleum Division

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:23 PM

OGRA sends POL price revision summary to Petroleum Division

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division to revise prices of POL products for the month of January 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division to revise prices of POL products for the month of January 2020.

As per the summary, the authority has suggested Rs 2.

25 increase in per liter price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) and Rs 2.08 in per liter price of Light Diesel Oil.

Besides, it proposed an increase of Rs 2.61 in price of petrol per liter and Rs 3.10 surge in per liter rate of Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO).

The finance ministry will formally notify the revised prices after final approval on December 31, which would be effective from January 1, 2020.

Related Topics

Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Price Superior January December 2020 From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

OGRA recommends increase in POL prices from Januar ..

15 minutes ago

Commemorative stamps mark 110 years of postal serv ..

26 minutes ago

Thankful to businessmen for electing BMP candidate ..

34 minutes ago

16 held in crackdown against profiteers

3 minutes ago

China's first solar sail verifies key technology i ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 39 points to close a ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.