OGRA sends POL price revision summary to Petroleum Division

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division to revise prices of POL products for the month of January 2020

As per the summary, the authority has suggested Rs 2.

25 increase in per liter price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) and Rs 2.08 in per liter price of Light Diesel Oil.

Besides, it proposed an increase of Rs 2.61 in price of petrol per liter and Rs 3.10 surge in per liter rate of Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO).

The finance ministry will formally notify the revised prices after final approval on December 31, which would be effective from January 1, 2020.