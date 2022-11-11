UrduPoint.com

OGRA Slashes RLNG Price By $0.37 Per MMBTU

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022

OGRA slashes RLNG price by $0.37 per MMBTU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPL for November, with a downward adjustment.

According to the notification, the authority decreased the price of imported RLNG by $0.

3759 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) on the distribution network of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), showing an almost 2.48 per cent cut. It fixed the commodity rate at $14.8105 per MMBTU for November, which was available at $15.1865 during the last month.

Similarly, the weighted average gas sale price witnessed a 2.34 per cent decline on the distribution network of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL). The per MMBTU RLNG price has come down by $0.3463 after the authority determined the new rate at $14.4387 for the current month, which was being sold at $14.7850 in October.

