Ogra, SNGPL assure smooth supply of gas across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Monday have assured the business community of smooth and uninterrupted supply of gas in Peshawar and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and decided to devise a joint mechanism for addressing low-gas pressure, supply line and others issues on priority basis.

In this regard, it was agreed to form a joint panel consisting of representatives of business community, Orgra and SNGPL with aim to frame modalities and take vigorous steps with joint consultation for amicable resolution of industrial and commercial consumers' issues.

These decisions were taken during an open forum jointly organized by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ogra and SNGPL here at the Chamber's House.

SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad presided over the session.

Member Ogra Muhammad Arif, SED CAD Orga Shahzad Iqbal, SED Gas Misbah Yaqub, Registrar Dr Abdul Abbas Qureshi, DO Incharge Ogra Regional office Peshawar Abdul Rab Khan, General Manager SNGPL Peshawar Taj Ali Khan and other senior officials of Ogra, SNGPL were present at the open forum.

Besides, SCCI Senior Vice President Imran Khan Mohmand, Vice President Javed Akthar. MPA Malik Wajidullah Khan, former president Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, executive members Abdul Jalil Jan, Pervaiz Khan Khattak, Fazal Muqeem, Ghulam Hussain, Naeem Qasmi, Dr Khushal Khan Mohmand, Ihsanullah, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Muhammad Noman, a large number of member of business community attached with CNG sector, traders, industrialists and domestic consumers were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Ogra registered more than 90 complaints mostly regarding low-gas pressure, new connections and pathetic supply lines and directed the SNGPL to dispose of all complaints within a one month to give relief to consumers.

Hasnain Khurshid while speaking on the occasion said, the uninterrupted gas supply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has its constitutional right wherein natural gas is produced in surplus quantity.

He urged the Ogra and SNGPL to take pragmatic steps to resolve low gas pressure and other issues amicably. He emphasized the process of issuance new gas connections should be simplified.

The SCCI chief expressed concern over gas disconnection without any prior notice and supply of gas on LNG rates to consumers in K-P, terming it a sheer violation of article 158-A of the constitution of the country, asking the practice should be stopped forthwith. He urged the SNGPL to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to industrial and commercial as well as domestic consumers.

Khurshid suggested that Orga should be played as a third party role regarding billing formula and meter checking. Similarly, he urged the Ogra to take measures for regulating LGP rates. He also made demands from SNGPL to ensure rehabilitation and replacement of rusted gas pipes on priority in Peshawar and other parts of the province.

Muhammad Arif while speaking on the occasion informed that Orga has so far disposed off 8,000 complaints during the last one month, which is unique example of relief to consumers.

He said, the open forum aims to listen to grievances/complaints of consumers and issued directives for their amicable resolution. On the occasion, he informed that Orga had registered more than 90 complaints and issued directives to SNGPL to dispose off them within one month.

Member Orga asked the SNGPL to conduct open forums in different Constituencies on a monthly basis to resolve the issues of consumers at their doorstep.

He informed that the Consumers Affairs Department has been established by Orga, which has played a pivotal role in resolution of consumers' issues. He said a holistic mechanism has been devised to dispose of consumer complaints within one month period.

Muhammad Arif assured the business community of taking every possible step to resolve complaints with joint coordination and cooperation as well as ensure uninterrupted gas supply to consumers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SNGPL GM on the occasion, also assured the participants that all issues would be resolved on priority basis. He informed that a hefty amount has been spent to address the low gas pressure issues by laying down new pipelines and improving the supply system.

Taj Ali Khan termed the increasing difference between supply and demand as a major cause behind low gas pressure and loadshedding.