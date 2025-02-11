Open Menu

OGRA Takes Action Against LPG Exploiters

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has taken serious notice of illegal gas decanting, gas theft, and the mixing of carbon dioxide with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), along with other safety standard violations.

In response, OGRA has deployed inspection teams to visit the identified areas and take appropriate action in accordance with the rules and regulations.

CO2 mixing with LPG has been traced in various locations of Sindh province, especially at Khairpur Mirus, Ghotki, Pano Aqil & Ranipur, said a news release.

And manufacturing of substandard cylinders has been traced in the different locations of Gujranwala. The teams were also routed to visit Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan premises where fire erupted in LPG plants causing huge losses to the exchequer and public lives. OGRA LPG & Enforcement teams in coordination with local administrates have raided four sites in Sindh Province discovered illegal mixing of C02 with LPG sealed all the sites immediately, and lodged FIRs against the concerned individuals. The teams have also prepared reports on the negligence of local handlers causing blasts in Multan & Dera Ghazi Khan and have sealed three illegal manufacturing sites of sub-standard LPG cylinders in Gujranwala.

OGRA's LPG & Enforcement team visited the LPG sites at; Thehri Pass Khairpur, Shah Hussain Bypass Khairpur, Nand ational Highway Ranipur, and spotted an illegal site at Ghotki where theft of gas, illegal decanting and mixing of C02 was being done. The sites have been sealed and FIRs have been registered. The illegal manufacturing sites at Gujranwala were also apprehended and FIRs have been registered against the culprits.

OGRA has decided to exhaust all legal options to eliminate these illegal activities and has written letters to Chief Secretaries, the Commissioner of Sukkur and the Custom Collectorate, urging them to ensure safety at the local level by curtailing the illegal sale of LPG in the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that LPG is highly flammable, and the mixing of CO2 poses fatal risks, including adverse environmental impacts. CO2 has higher pressure than LPG, which can cause serious safety concerns as equipment calibrated for LPG may not function properly.

