OGRA Takes Action Against LPG Sale In Plastic Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 08:20 PM

OGRA takes action against LPG sale in plastic bags

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :A team of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's (OGRA) Enforcement Directorate on Sunday stopped the illegal and dangerous activities of selling LPG in plastic shopping bags, taking place in parts of the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Peshawar.

"OGRA team along with District Management visited different parts of Peshawar including Rati bazaar, Ashraf road and Khyber bazaar after reported selling and filling of LPG/Gas in plastic bags and immediately stopped the activity," the authority spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a news release here.

He said the activity of filling and selling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)/Gas in plastic bags was highly dangerous from a public safety point of view.

"Due to timely action of OGRA the illegal and unsafe activities have been stopped," the spokesman said.

