OGRA Takes Firm Action Against Substandard LPG Cylinder Manufacturing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 08:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) In a collaborative effort with the district administration, OGRA's enforcement department recently executed a targeted operation in Gujranwala, successfully uncovering and sealing four illegal LPG cylinder manufacturing facilities.

These unlawful facilities were discovered operating with substandard materials and practices, said the spokesperson. OGRA promptly sealed them, and FIR's have been registered against their operators. This action underscores OGRA's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of consumers.

Illegal gas cylinder manufacturing has gained prominence, driven by the high demand for this essential household item, especially in regions with a shortage of piped or natural gas.

OGRA is resolute in its mission to eradicate this menace.

 

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is committed to safeguarding public safety by addressing the production of substandard LPG cylinders, which pose a significant safety hazard, including the risk of potential explosions.

OGRA issues a stern warning to all illegal LPG cylinder manufacturers, urging them to immediately cease all activities prohibited by law, or they will face strict legal proceedings.

