OGRA takes notice of reports regarding surges in LPG prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has taken notice of market reports regarding a surge in LPG prices, despite ample stocks of LPG molecules being sufficiently available in the country.

Initial scrutiny of the matter reveals that hoarding of LPG stocks is the Primary cause of the artificial increase in LPG prices, and some unscrupulous elements are artificially restraining the stock from consumers' approach and selling the product beyond OGRA-prescribed LPG prices, said a news release.

In this context, OGRA has communicated with the Provincial Chief Secretaries to direct the local governments to take immediate necessary action against illegal hoarders and ensure the sale of LPG at OGRA-prescribed prices to end consumers.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division, has also issued letters to the Chief Secretaries for appropriate actions.

Additionally, OGRA enforcement teams are already in the field to monitor the stocks and ensure the sale of LPG at prescribed prices.