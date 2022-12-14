UrduPoint.com

OGRA To Hold Gas-safety Awareness Walk In Murree On Dec 17

Published December 14, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) would hold a walk in Murree on Saturday (December 17) to create awareness among public about safe usage of natural gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders especially during the peak winter season to avoid untoward incidents.

The awareness-walk would be organized at GPO Mall Road, Murree at 11:30 a.m. People from all walks of life including representatives of OGRA license-holders and other departments concerned have been invited to participate and educate general public/stakeholders to ensure safety 'as first priority' to save precious lives and property.

OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi viewed natural gas and LPG cylinders were used in winter for heating purposes, which in fact was a dangerous activity and could lead to cause fatal accidents, if not used properly. "As carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, high levels of carbon monoxide in the air may cause people to pass out or even die."Highlighting importance of the awareness-walk, he said this initiative would help educate the general public and enhance safety protocols about appropriate use of gas especially in rooms for heating purpose.

