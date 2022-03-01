UrduPoint.com

OGRA To Hold Public Hearing In Faisalabad On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will hold a public hearing on the regulatory matters pertaining to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in Faisalabad on March 2 (Wednesday).

All the interested persons and parties have been requested to attend the hearing and present their complaints/grievances, preferably in writing, OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press note.

The hearing, commencing from 2 p.m., would be held in the board Room of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry building on March 2.

>