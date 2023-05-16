OGRA to host knowledge-sharing webinar on LNG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is going to host a series of knowledge-sharing webinars on Liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector.

According to the OGRA spokesman, the webinars are scheduled on 18th and 25th May from 10:00 a.m.

to 1:00 p.m. each day.

Key stakeholders from the industry would give presentations on various aspects of LNG industry covering global as well as local scenarios, he added.

He said the webinar would be held through online virtual platform, Zoom, and the link was available on OGRA's website.