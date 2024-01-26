OGRA Urged To Ensure Safety Standards As Petrol Pumps, Storage Facilities
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 06:28 PM
The Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) has asked Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to ensure safety standards and regulations compliance at petrol pumps and storage facilities
In a letter written to OGRA Chairman Masroor Khan, OMAP Chairman Tariq Wazir Ali requested him to treat the matter as a top priority and should implement it across the board as being a matter of prime concern.
He said, “First and foremost, safety is of paramount importance in our industry, and ensuring compliance with rigorous safety standards is crucial to protecting both our employees and the communities in which we operate. We commend OGRA's efforts in establishing and enforcing safety regulations, but we believe there is still room for improvement to further enhance safety measures across the industry. One area of concern is the safety of petrol pumps, which serve as critical points of interaction between consumers and petroleum products. We urge OGRA to conduct regular inspections of petrol pumps to ensure compliance with safety protocols, including proper maintenance of equipment, adequate fire safety measures, and employee training in handling emergency situations.
"Furthermore, we emphasize the importance of implementing stringent safety measures in the storage and handling of petroleum products," he said, adding that proper storage facilities were essential for preventing accidents such as spills, leaks, or fires that can have devastating consequences for both human life and the environment.
“OGRA plays a pivotal role in setting standards for the construction and operation of storage facilities, and we encourage continued vigilance in enforcing these standards to mitigate potential risks. In addition to regulatory compliance, we believe that fostering a culture of safety within the industry is imperative," he added.
As stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, OMAP is committed to working collaboratively with OGRA and other regulatory bodies to uphold the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance. We stand ready to engage in constructive dialogue and partnership to address any challenges and promote a safer operating environment for all industry participants, he concluded.
