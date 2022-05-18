UrduPoint.com

OGRA Vows Attracting Private Investment, Protecting Consumer Interest

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 06:53 PM

OGRA vows attracting private investment, protecting consumer interest

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Chairman Masroor Khan on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to attract private investment, provide level playing field to industry by promoting competition and protecting consumer interest by implementing OGRA Ordinance in its true letter and spirit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Chairman Masroor Khan on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to attract private investment, provide level playing field to industry by promoting competition and protecting consumer interest by implementing OGRA Ordinance in its true letter and spirit.

Delivering a keynote speech, OGRA Chairman on the second day of 2nd Pakistan Energy Reform Summit, 2022, OGRA Chairman enlightened that Pakistan's multi-billion-dollar energy industry has tremendous investment opportunities for local as well as foreign investors and has shown commitment as regulator on improving "Ease of doing business in Pakistan".

He emphasized that OGRA has been striving to address all these challenges and to attract private investments in oil and gas sector by developing Third Party Access rules, network codes and issuing new WOP licenses etc.

Masroor elaborated that unfortunately the Gas reserves were depleting but the government was taking initiatives to explore new resources and emphasis was being given on import of LNG by issuing four virtual LNG licenses and other 4-5 applications were in pipeline to meet supply/demand scenario with development of the LNG projects specially terminals/virtual LNG storage and construction of gas pipeline as well as other work was being done on cross border gas pipeline for power generation and promotion of LPG to minimize the shortage.

He informed that Oil and Gas including LNG was major components of our energy mix which constitute 75% of energy supplies and highlighted that an approximate of $35 billion US Dollars' oil business was being carried out yearly at the port of Pakistan and there were other related avenues which created a huge opportunity for investors.

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Shortage Import Business Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Border Gas All Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Customs personnel foil bid of smuggling foreign go ..

Customs personnel foil bid of smuggling foreign goods

4 minutes ago
 Coalition govt strives hard to resolve multiple is ..

Coalition govt strives hard to resolve multiple issues faced by country: Shazia ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh minister for resolving problems of Cooperati ..

Sindh minister for resolving problems of Cooperative housing societies' resident ..

4 minutes ago
 Two petrol pumps sealed

Two petrol pumps sealed

4 minutes ago
 Two-day special COVID-19 booster dose drive conclu ..

Two-day special COVID-19 booster dose drive concludes

7 minutes ago
 S.Korea's economy expected to rise 2.8 pct in 2022 ..

S.Korea's economy expected to rise 2.8 pct in 2022

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.