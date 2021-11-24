OGRA warns elements attempting to disrupt fuel supply chain of 'strict action'

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday took a serious notice of the 'people/entities' who were making attempts to disrupt the fuel supply chain at petrol pumps in the pretext of their demand to increase dealers' profit margin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday took a serious notice of the 'people/entities' who were making attempts to disrupt the fuel supply chain at petrol pumps in the pretext of their demand to increase dealers' profit margin.

"All Oil Marketing Companies have been advised to ensure uninterrupted oil supplies at the retail outlets as OGRA enforcement teams are in field to ensure the same," OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press note.

He warned that whosoever found involved in oil disruptions causing public inconvenience "shall be dealt strictly in accordance with OGRA laws."The spokesman advised the public not to worry about fuel supply as the authority was fully aware of its responsibility. "Our enforcement teams are in field day and night, and will ensure no disruption in fuel supply chain."