UrduPoint.com

OGRA Warns Elements Attempting To Disrupt Fuel Supply Chain Of 'strict Action'

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 10:09 PM

OGRA warns elements attempting to disrupt fuel supply chain of 'strict action'

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday took a serious notice of the 'people/entities' who were making attempts to disrupt the fuel supply chain at petrol pumps in the pretext of their demand to increase dealers' profit margin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday took a serious notice of the 'people/entities' who were making attempts to disrupt the fuel supply chain at petrol pumps in the pretext of their demand to increase dealers' profit margin.

"All Oil Marketing Companies have been advised to ensure uninterrupted oil supplies at the retail outlets as OGRA enforcement teams are in field to ensure the same," OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press note.

He warned that whosoever found involved in oil disruptions causing public inconvenience "shall be dealt strictly in accordance with OGRA laws."The spokesman advised the public not to worry about fuel supply as the authority was fully aware of its responsibility. "Our enforcement teams are in field day and night, and will ensure no disruption in fuel supply chain."

Related Topics

Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Same All

Recent Stories

EDB lends more than AED700 million to SMEs, large ..

EDB lends more than AED700 million to SMEs, large caps operating in industrial, ..

9 minutes ago
 PML-N playing audio, video drama for pol. asylum i ..

PML-N playing audio, video drama for pol. asylum in London: Farrukh Habib

21 seconds ago
 US Expands Authorization Related to Certain Activi ..

US Expands Authorization Related to Certain Activities of NGOs in Syria - Treasu ..

24 seconds ago
 IMF Says Risks to Ukraine's Loan Program High, Urg ..

IMF Says Risks to Ukraine's Loan Program High, Urges Implementation of Agreed Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden's Approval Rating at 42%, Lowest in NPR/Mari ..

Biden's Approval Rating at 42%, Lowest in NPR/Marist Polling

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighting the importa ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighting the importance of struggle for and convic ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.