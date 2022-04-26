UrduPoint.com

OGRA Warns Oil Hoarders Of Strict Action

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 06:30 PM

OGRA warns Oil hoarders of strict action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday took cognizance of the reports of non-availability of diesel and moved its enforcement teams along law enforcement agencies and district management in different regions to inspect and unearth illegal oil storages.

Anyone found in hoarding or stocking oil illegally would be dealt with under the law of the land, OGRA warned in a statement.

The Authority said chief secretaries had already been informed to advise deputy commissioners for increasing vigilance on any such illegal activities and take immediate punitive actions.

"Moreover, DCs have also been informed to mobilize teams to inspect petrol pumps in their respective regions and anyone found in hoarding or short supply may strongly be dealt according to law and report should be sent to OGRA," it added.

