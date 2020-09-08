UrduPoint.com
OHCHR Alarmed By Growing Cases Of Incitement To Violence Against Reporters In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:01 PM

OHCHR Alarmed by Growing Cases of Incitement to Violence Against Reporters in Pakistan

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Tuesday raised concerns over increasing cases of incitement to violence against reporters and human rights activists in Pakistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Tuesday raised concerns over increasing cases of incitement to violence against reporters and human rights activists in Pakistan.

Last month, Pakistan's female journalists warned the international community of what they described as a "coordinated campaign" of social media attacks against those who have been critical of the country's government policies. In particular, journalist and human rights defender Marvi Sirmed has received numerous death threats and accusations of blasphemy on social media, which was followed by actual police complaints filed against the activist. Last year, at least four journalists and bloggers were killed in relation to their professional activities.

"We have followed with increasing concern numerous instances of incitement to violence - online and offline - against journalists and human rights defenders in Pakistan, in particular against women and minorities.

Especially worrying are accusations of blasphemy - which can put accused individuals at imminent risk of violence," spokesman Rupert Colville said, as quoted in a press release by the OHCHR.

The spokesman noted that in the vast majority of such cases, no investigations were launched into such attacks on reporters.

"We have raised our concerns directly with the Government and we have urged immediate, concrete steps to ensure the protection of journalists and human rights defenders who have been subjected to threats. We also stress the need for prompt, effective, thorough and impartial investigations with a view to ensuring accountability in cases of violence and killings," Colville added.

In addition, the UN agency called on the Pakistani leadership to unequivocally condemn incitement to violence against religious minorities and the use of blasphemy laws for personal or political score-settling.

