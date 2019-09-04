UrduPoint.com
OIC Admits Pakistan's Stance On Kashmir After India Abolished Special Status Of IoK :Fakhar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:26 PM

Chairman Special Committee on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) first time has supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir since India abolished special status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Chairman Special Committee on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) first time has supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir since India abolished special status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

Talking to Pakistan Television News, he said that all the member states of OIC, particularly Saudi Arabia was putting pressure on India to lift curfew in IoJ&K for normalizing the situation in the valley.

The people of IoJ&K were suffering as daily commodities and medicine supply were suspended to the area due to blockade by Indian forces.

The chairman said besides muslims other minorities' rights like Sikhs and Christians were also being violated in India due to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He pointed out that right of citizenship of 1.9 million people was on stake in Indian state Asam. Indian democratic and liberal face had been exposed before the world, he added.

To a question, Fakhar said that Russia had significantly supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir.

He was of the view that Pakistan had strategic importance in the world and after completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the country's importance would further be increased in the region.

