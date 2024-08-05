OIC Calls For Reversal Of All Indian Illegal Measures On Or After Aug 5 In IIOJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 06:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday called for the respect of the internationally recognized status of Jammu and Kashmir and the reversal of all illegal and unilateral measures India took on or after August 5, 2019.
The OIC General Secretariat, in a statement issued on the fifth anniversary of the unilateral revocation of the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Muslim world body reiterated the decisions of the OIC Summit and resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers on Jammu and Kashmir.
The OIC expressed its full solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their quest for their right to self-determination.
It also called upon the international community to increase efforts for the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute on the basis of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
