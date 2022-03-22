UrduPoint.com

OIC CFM: Federal Ministers, Parliamentarians Arrive At National Assembly Hall

March 22, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The federal ministers, parliamentarians and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Information Broadcasting started arriving at the National Assembly Hall to attend the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC's) inaugural session being held here on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived at the National Assembly Secretariat to supervise the arrangements and welcome the dignitaries at the red carpet specially rolled out at the reception.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Special Representative on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf, Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Kanwal Shauzab, Maleeka Bokhari, MNAs Munaza Hassan, Saima Nadeem, Amjad Khan Niazi, PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhary, SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan, SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Aviation Minister Sarwar Khan, Minister for food Security Fakhar Imam, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Senator Faisal Javed, Minister for Interprovincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Minister for Narcotics Control Ejaz Shah, Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal, Chief Whip National Assembly Aamir Dogar also arrived to attend the session.

SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Raoof Hasan, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem, Senator Dr Zarka, Secretary Information Shaheera Shahid and senior officials from the Information and Foreign Affairs ministeries also reached the venue to witness the important session.

