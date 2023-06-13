Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on Tuesday appreciated the active role of Pakistan in the OIC and in promoting the joint Islamic action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on Tuesday appreciated the active role of Pakistan in the OIC and in promoting the joint Islamic action.

The OIC chief received Pakistan's Permanent Representative to OIC Syed Mohammad Fawad Sher at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, said a press releaseThe permanent representative praised the leading role of the secretary-general in the implementation of the decisions of the Islamic Summit and the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.