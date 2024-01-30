Open Menu

OIC Chief, Pakistan Envoy Discuss Prospects Of Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 06:14 PM

OIC chief, Pakistan envoy discuss prospects of cooperation

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Syed Mohammad Fawad Sher has met with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Syed Mohammad Fawad Sher has met with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha.

In the meeting held at the OIC headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, they discussed the prospects of cooperation between the OIC and Pakistan, efforts to enhance Joint Islamic Action, and a number of issues on the OIC agenda, said an OIC's press release received Tuesday.

"Pleased to meet Secretary General OIC H.E Hissein Brahim Taha. Discussed issues of mutual concern, Palestine, Kashmir, Islamophobia, women rights and Muslim minorities etc," the envoy wrote on his X account.

He said the OIC secretary general appreciated Pakistan's robust engagement with the OIC and expressed the hope to further deepen cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Palestine Jeddah Women Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election rally

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern sc ..

Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern scientific lab to preserve archi ..

8 minutes ago
 Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

10 minutes ago
 SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticult ..

SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticulture sector in KP

8 minutes ago
 Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advoca ..

Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advocate General

17 minutes ago
 Enhanced training for police officers ahead of gen ..

Enhanced training for police officers ahead of general election 2024 in district ..

17 minutes ago
Governor meets with winning team of Lacrosse Champ ..

Governor meets with winning team of Lacrosse Championship

17 minutes ago
 Consul General vows continued efforts for welfare ..

Consul General vows continued efforts for welfare of Pakistanis in UAE

10 minutes ago
 1864 Presiding Officers to receive election materi ..

1864 Presiding Officers to receive election material on Feb 7

18 minutes ago
 Karachi gears up for general elections with politi ..

Karachi gears up for general elections with political campaigns in full swing

18 minutes ago
 KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali ..

KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali Minister of Energy and Water R ..

24 minutes ago
 Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural St ..

Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket t ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan