OIC-COMSTECH And Bangladesh Strengthen Educational And Research Collaboration
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (OIC-COMSTECH) and Bangladesh held a high-profile Educational and Research Cooperation meeting in Dhaka on Thursday.
The meeting hosted by Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH aimed to enhance collaboration in education and research between COMSTECH and Bangladesh, said a news release.
The event saw the participation of key academic leaders from Bangladesh, including Professor Dr. SMA Faiz, Chairman of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), accompanied by two UGC members. Vice Chancellors from Dhaka University, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Bangladesh Open University, North South University (NSU), Daffodil International University, Islamic Arabic University and Chairman of the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh attended the meeting.
The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration in higher education and research. The major topics included academic exchange programs, joint research initiatives, faculty development, and capacity-building projects.
The UGC Chairman requested assistance from Dr. Choudhary to elevate the status of Bangladeshi universities in international rankings.
Dr. Choudhary assured support from COMSTECH and proposed a visit by relevant experts to be supported by the COMSTECH.
The visit will include a series of seminars organized by UGC in various universities across Bangladesh, sharing insights and best practices for improving rankings.
Dr. Choudhary introduced an innovative educational framework, the "3U1M" model, to the UGC Chairman. This model involves three years of intensive academic teaching and skill development, followed by one year of practical industry experience, where students identify real-world problems and develop solutions. This model aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, equipping students with practical problem-solving skills crucial for the job market.
Dr. Choudhary extended an invitation to a Bangladeshi higher education leadership to visit COMSTECH headquarters and top universities in Pakistan to strengthen academic and research collaboration, facilitate knowledge-sharing and joint initiatives, and foster stronger ties among OIC member countries.
The OIC-COMSTECH and Bangladesh Educational and Research Cooperation meeting marked a significant milestone in advancing Bangladesh’s academic landscape.
The discussions and upcoming initiatives will not only benefit Bangladeshi universities but also contribute to scientific progress and educational excellence across the Muslim Ummah.
This collaboration is expected to pave the way for new opportunities in research, innovation, and academic development, ultimately strengthening ties between Bangladesh and the broader OIC community.
