OIC-COMSTECH Launches Relief Operation In Flood-affected Areas Of Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 08:11 PM
On the special instructions of the Coordinator General, OIC-COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, a team from COMSTECH has launched a relief operation in flood-hit areas of District Chiniot and South Punjab to provide humanitarian assistance and express solidarity with affected communities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025)
A delegation led by Mr. Muhammad Murtaza Noor, Coordinator and Focal Person Outreach and Media at COMSTECH Secretariat Islamabad, visited the flood-ravaged districts of Vehari and Khairpur Tamewali.
The mission, organized in collaboration with COMSATS University Vehari Campus and local organizations, delivered essential food items, clean drinking water, medicines, medical kits, and other relief supplies. A team of volunteers accompanied the convoy to ensure effective on-ground distribution.
Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary reaffirmed COMSTECH’s unwavering support to the people of Pakistan, stating: “With the support of OIC, COMSTECH stands firmly with the people of Pakistan during this critical time.
We are mobilizing all available resources to assist and rehabilitate the flood-affected families and will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with them.”
As part of its ongoing efforts, COMSTECH, in close coordination with Government College University Faisalabad, earlier distributed ration bags, clean drinking water, food supplies, and medical aid to dozens of families through two medical camps set up in suburban areas of Chiniot near the Chenab River.
The latest relief mission highlights COMSTECH’s sustained commitment to supporting communities devastated by unprecedented floods, while underscoring OIC’s role in humanitarian assistance during times of crisis.
Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary also expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor of Government College University Faisalabad, the management of COMSATS University, doctors, and volunteers for their collaboration in this noble cause.
