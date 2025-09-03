OIC-COMSTECH, Riphah University Sign MoU For Academic, Scientific Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 06:09 PM
The OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and Riphah International University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in education, science, and technology
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and Riphah International University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in education, science, and technology.
The signing ceremony was held at COMSTECH headquarters.
The MoU was signed by Prof Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH, and Prof Dr Anis Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Riphah University.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Choudhary said the partnership would build scientific capacity across the Muslim world and promote innovation-driven development.
He said collaborations of this nature were vital to address emerging global challenges through knowledge and research.
Dr Anis Ahmad highlighted the need for strong linkages between universities and international organisations, adding that such cooperation was essential to prepare societies for rapid global transformations.
Under the agreement, both institutions will work together in areas including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, healthcare, lifestyle medicine, climate change, and engineering.
They will also organise joint conferences, training, and exchange programmes for students, researchers, and faculty.
COMSTECH will support visiting scholars and researchers from OIC member states, while Riphah University will provide stipends and academic facilities to participants. The initiative is aimed at promoting innovation, research, and development across the Muslim world.
Recent Stories
Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, global markets
Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence against his govt's ..
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Turkish Institute join hands to enhance Tu ..
Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project review meeting stresses early imple ..
TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt
Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025
Algeria to host 4th Intra-African Trade Fair in September
OIC-COMSTECH, Riphah University sign MoU for academic, scientific cooperation
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA Rawalpindi continues metro track’s beautification work3 minutes ago
-
SCCI president appeals for support as floods devastate industry, agriculture, communities3 minutes ago
-
Constitutional bench reflects structural development in court's functioning: Justice Shahid Bilal3 minutes ago
-
September 2nd week recommended as prime time for carrot cultivation3 minutes ago
-
Police rescue, relief efforts on in flood-hit areas3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO and DC Sialkot review flood situation at Head Marala3 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman condemns Quetta suicide attack on BNP rally3 minutes ago
-
SCBA submits proposals regarding amendments in court rules13 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy condemns Quetta attack; expresses condolences to govt, victim’s families13 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam promises to rebuild homes in visit to flood-hit Multan13 minutes ago
-
Misbah Khar briefs Thai envoy on ISC13 minutes ago
-
SK Hydro marks first anniversary of Suki Kinari Hydropower Project with Media Open Day22 minutes ago