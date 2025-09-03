OIC-COMSTECH, Riphah University sign MoU for academic, scientific cooperation

The OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and Riphah International University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in education, science, and technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and Riphah International University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in education, science, and technology.

The signing ceremony was held at COMSTECH headquarters.

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH, and Prof Dr Anis Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Riphah University.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Choudhary said the partnership would build scientific capacity across the Muslim world and promote innovation-driven development.

He said collaborations of this nature were vital to address emerging global challenges through knowledge and research.

Dr Anis Ahmad highlighted the need for strong linkages between universities and international organisations, adding that such cooperation was essential to prepare societies for rapid global transformations.

Under the agreement, both institutions will work together in areas including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, healthcare, lifestyle medicine, climate change, and engineering.

They will also organise joint conferences, training, and exchange programmes for students, researchers, and faculty.

COMSTECH will support visiting scholars and researchers from OIC member states, while Riphah University will provide stipends and academic facilities to participants. The initiative is aimed at promoting innovation, research, and development across the Muslim world.