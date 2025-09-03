Open Menu

OIC-COMSTECH, Riphah University Sign MoU For Academic, Scientific Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 06:09 PM

OIC-COMSTECH, Riphah University sign MoU for academic, scientific cooperation

The OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and Riphah International University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in education, science, and technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and Riphah International University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in education, science, and technology.

The signing ceremony was held at COMSTECH headquarters.

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH, and Prof Dr Anis Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Riphah University.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Choudhary said the partnership would build scientific capacity across the Muslim world and promote innovation-driven development.

He said collaborations of this nature were vital to address emerging global challenges through knowledge and research.

Dr Anis Ahmad highlighted the need for strong linkages between universities and international organisations, adding that such cooperation was essential to prepare societies for rapid global transformations.

Under the agreement, both institutions will work together in areas including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, healthcare, lifestyle medicine, climate change, and engineering.

They will also organise joint conferences, training, and exchange programmes for students, researchers, and faculty.

COMSTECH will support visiting scholars and researchers from OIC member states, while Riphah University will provide stipends and academic facilities to participants. The initiative is aimed at promoting innovation, research, and development across the Muslim world.

Recent Stories

Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, glob ..

Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, global markets 

10 minutes ago
 Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's ..

Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence against his govt's ..

15 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

3 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Turkish Inst ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Turkish Institute join hands to enhance Tu ..

3 minutes ago
 Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project revie ..

Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project review meeting stresses early imple ..

3 minutes ago
 TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind th ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

3 hours ago
Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

3 hours ago
 Algeria to host 4th Intra-African Trade Fair in Se ..

Algeria to host 4th Intra-African Trade Fair in September

3 minutes ago
 OIC-COMSTECH, Riphah University sign MoU for acade ..

OIC-COMSTECH, Riphah University sign MoU for academic, scientific cooperation

3 minutes ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan