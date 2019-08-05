UrduPoint.com
OIC Concerned Over Additional Military Deployment In IoK, Use Of Cluster Bombs By India

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:58 PM

OIC concerned over additional military deployment in IoK, use of cluster bombs by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ):The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Sunday expressed its deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied (IoK), including the reports of deployment of additional paramilitary forces there.

The Muslim world body, in a statement, also voiced its concern over the use of banned cluster ammunition by the Indian forces to target civilians along the LoC.

"The General Secretariat is saddened to learn about the civilian casualties resulting from ceasefire violations carried out by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) and expresses solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

�The OIC reiterated its call to the international community to rise up to its responsibility for the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

