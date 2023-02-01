UrduPoint.com

OIC Condemning Desecration Of Holy Quran, Calls For Joint Action To Stop Recurrence

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2023

The meeting has also discussed the possible actions that the OIC could take against the perpetrators of the despicable Islamophobic attacks.

JEDDAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2023) Organization of Islamic Cooperation while condemning the desecration of Holy Qur'an in some European countries has called for joint action to stop recurrence of such incidents.

The Extraordinary Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Executive Committee was held in Jeddah to express stance against the recent sacrilegious acts in Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

The meeting also discussed the possible actions that the OIC could take against the perpetrators of the despicable Islamophobic attacks.

During the meeting, the OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha reiterated his dismay at the provocative acts done by far-right activists.

He termed such actions criminal acts perpetrated with the main intention to target Muslims.

The OIC Secretary General urged upon the relevant governments to take severe counter-measures, because such provocations have been committed repeatedly by far-right extremists in their countries.

