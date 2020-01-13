OIC Condemns Bomb Attack at Mosque in South Western Pakistan

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a strong condemnation of the bomb attack which targeted a mosque in the South West of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and resulted in a number of fatalities and serious injuries

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, expressed his deep sorrow at the occurrence of this event, the targeting of places of worship and the terrorizing of innocent people. The Secretary General also expressed his deep condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of Pakistan and to the relatives of the victims along with his best wishes for prompt recovery to the injured.

Al Othaimeen also renewed the OIC’s consistent rejection of all forms of violence and the shedding of innocent blood, irrespective of any excuses or justifications.