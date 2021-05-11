UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns Israeli Forces Against Palestinians In East Jerusalem

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:54 PM

OIC condemns Israeli forces against Palestinians in East Jerusalem

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ambassadors called the assaults against Palestinians against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws at the an urgent meeting held in New York following the attacks against worshippers around the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2021) Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) unequivocally condemned the recent use of brutal force by the Israeli forces against Palestinians in East Jerusalem, and vowed to draw world community's attention to the atrocities.

At the an urgent meeting, held in New York following the attacks against worshippers around the Al-Aqsa Mosque as also the escalation of clashes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and Gaza, the OIC ambassadors called the assaults against Palestinians against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws.

In this regard, Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram's proposal for issuing a joint statement deploring the Israeli actions against Palestinians was unanimously endorsed by the OIC meeting.

Ambassador Akram underscored the need for "unequivocal and strong" solidarity with all Palestinians.

Munir Akram reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State.

