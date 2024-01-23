OIC Condemns Opening Of "Ram Temple" On Demolished Babri Mosque
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 06:55 PM
The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Tuesday expressed grave concern over the recent construction and inauguration of "Ram Temple" at the site of the previously demolished Babri Mosque, located in the Indian city of Ayodhya
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Tuesday expressed grave concern over the recent construction and inauguration of "Ram Temple" at the site of the previously demolished Babri Mosque, located in the Indian city of Ayodhya.
In line with the OIC position expressed by the Council of Foreign Ministers in its previous sessions, the General Secretariat denounced these actions aimed at obliterating the Islamic landmarks represented by the Babri Mosque, which has stood tall in the exact location for five centuries, a statement issued by the OIC General Secretariat said.
