Open Menu

OIC Condemns Opening Of "Ram Temple" On Demolished Babri Mosque

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 06:55 PM

OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Tuesday expressed grave concern over the recent construction and inauguration of "Ram Temple" at the site of the previously demolished Babri Mosque, located in the Indian city of Ayodhya

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Tuesday expressed grave concern over the recent construction and inauguration of "Ram Temple" at the site of the previously demolished Babri Mosque, located in the Indian city of Ayodhya.

In line with the OIC position expressed by the Council of Foreign Ministers in its previous sessions, the General Secretariat denounced these actions aimed at obliterating the Islamic landmarks represented by the Babri Mosque, which has stood tall in the exact location for five centuries, a statement issued by the OIC General Secretariat said.

Related Topics

India Temple SITE Mosque OIC

Recent Stories

China leads in 5G-A technology development, expect ..

China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, product ..

1 minute ago
 PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance ..

PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives

1 minute ago
 Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially ..

Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper M ..

5 minutes ago
 SCCI welcomes reopening of Torkham border

SCCI welcomes reopening of Torkham border

5 minutes ago
 Vegetable dehydration initiative can help generate ..

Vegetable dehydration initiative can help generate handsome income

5 minutes ago
 PARC using tech to empower farmers, agriculture se ..

PARC using tech to empower farmers, agriculture sector: Chairman

5 minutes ago
E. Guinea crush I. Coast in huge AFCON shock, Egyp ..

E. Guinea crush I. Coast in huge AFCON shock, Egypt edge through

6 minutes ago
 Torkham border reopens for trade after successful ..

Torkham border reopens for trade after successful Pak-Afghan talks

32 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29

11 minutes ago
 ADC II issues notice to Sher Mohd Rind over code o ..

ADC II issues notice to Sher Mohd Rind over code of conduct violation

9 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to take revolutionary steps to steer ..

Nawaz Sharif to take revolutionary steps to steer country out of economic crisis ..

9 minutes ago
 RTEH organizes conference on advanced technologie ..

RTEH organizes conference on advanced technologies in treatment facilities

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan