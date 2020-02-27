UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns Violence Against Muslims In India

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:21 PM

OIC condemns violence against Muslims in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday condemned the recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India, resulting in the death and injury of innocent people and the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties.

The OIC expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of these heinous acts, according to a statement issued by OIC from Jeddah.

The OIC called on Indian authorities to bring the instigators and perpetrators of these acts of anti-Muslim violence to justice and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country.

