OIC Contact Group on Kashmir discusses ways to promote just solution of UN-recognized dispute

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations met Friday to discuss collective efforts to promote a just and lasting resolution of the Kashmir dispute, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission to the UN

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ):The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations met Friday to discuss collective efforts to promote a just and lasting resolution of the Kashmir dispute, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission to the UN.

The informal meeting of the group -- comprising Azerbaijan, Niger, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye -- was convened by Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram.

Briefing the members on the latest situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said that the disputed region was the "densest occupation in history".

Depite India's massive repression, the Pakistani envoy said that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir were continuing their heroic struggle for the exercise of the right to self-determination, as prescribed by the UN Security Council resolutions.

On its part, he said Pakistan would continue to extend diplomatic, moral, and political support to the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for self-determination and to end India's occupation and oppression.

Ambassador Munir Akram thanked the members of the OIC Contact Group for their participation in the meeting and support for the Kashmir cause.

Earlier in the day, ambassadors from the OIC Member States participated in the virtual commemoration marking Kashmir solidarity Day.

Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people were Saudi Ambassador Abdulaziz Alwasil, Azerbaijan Ambassador Yashar Aliyev, and Turkiye's Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu,