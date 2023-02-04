UrduPoint.com

OIC Contact Group On Kashmir Discusses Ways To Promote Just Solution Of UN-recognized Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 08:07 PM

OIC Contact Group on Kashmir discusses ways to promote just solution of UN-recognized dispute

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations met Friday to discuss collective efforts to promote a just and lasting resolution of the Kashmir dispute, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission to the UN

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ):The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations met Friday to discuss collective efforts to promote a just and lasting resolution of the Kashmir dispute, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission to the UN.

The informal meeting of the group -- comprising Azerbaijan, Niger, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye -- was convened by Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram.

Briefing the members on the latest situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said that the disputed region was the "densest occupation in history".

Depite India's massive repression, the Pakistani envoy said that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir were continuing their heroic struggle for the exercise of the right to self-determination, as prescribed by the UN Security Council resolutions.

On its part, he said Pakistan would continue to extend diplomatic, moral, and political support to the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for self-determination and to end India's occupation and oppression.

Ambassador Munir Akram thanked the members of the OIC Contact Group for their participation in the meeting and support for the Kashmir cause.

Earlier in the day, ambassadors from the OIC Member States participated in the virtual commemoration marking Kashmir solidarity Day.

Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people were Saudi Ambassador Abdulaziz Alwasil, Azerbaijan Ambassador Yashar Aliyev, and Turkiye's Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu,

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations Saudi Jammu Azerbaijan Saudi Arabia Niger Moral From OIC

Recent Stories

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peo ..

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: ..

23 minutes ago
 Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

45 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

53 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan wants to sign PTA with Pakistan to boos ..

Azerbaijan wants to sign PTA with Pakistan to boost economic ties: Ambassador

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

1 hour ago
 Woman killed husband over family feud in Hazro

Woman killed husband over family feud in Hazro

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.