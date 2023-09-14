OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan A Baidaulet

Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) Director General Yerlan A Baidaulet said here on Thursday that majority of the OIC countries were facing challenges of food insecurity, necessitating them to enhance food production at organisational as well as individual levels

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ):Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) Director General Yerlan A Baidaulet said here on Thursday that majority of the OIC countries were facing challenges of food insecurity, necessitating them to enhance food production at organisational as well as individual levels.

Addressing the Afghanistan Agri Business Forum at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here, he said that Afghanistan, in particular, had experienced profound food insecurity and hence top priority should be given to the issue as any unnecessary delay could destabilise the entire region.� He said that food security was a critical issue that resonates not only within the Islamic world but also on the global stage. He said that the IOFS had tasked with an important mission by the OIC. In the context of the implementation of its mandate on the Afghanistan Food Security Programme (AFSP), several initiatives have been undertaken to enhance the 'Afghanistan Food Security Programme' (AFSP). These initiatives include the execution of various projects including donating water purifiers to needy communities in rural areas, designing and strategising relief-to-development programmes, such as sustainable livelihood interventions. He said one notable example was implementation of 'Quick Impact Projects', aimed at promoting agricultural self-sufficiency and income generation among households. These projects focus on agricultural mechanisation and the introduction of improved agricultural technologies, including quality seeds, fertilizers, agricultural machinery, and post-harvest technologies. He said that approximately 58 per cent of the Afghanistan land is arable, totaling nearly 37,910 hectares. Given that 76 per cent of Afghans reside and work in rural areas, agriculture plays pivotal role in Afghanistan's economic landscape. The agribusiness sector, in particular, has the capacity to become one of the leading contributors to Afghanistan's economy.

He said that the IOFS oversees the 16 strategic programs aimed at improving food security in the member countries.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that knowledge has no boundaries and make the coordinated efforts to address the issue of the food security for the ever increasing world. He said that it is time to learn from each other experiences. He added that with the increasing population was putting huge pressure on the land, water and climate. He said that Pakistan was self-sufficient in some crops but on the other hands, it imports edible. He added that the UAF being the one of the oldest agriculture university was founded in 1906 and since then, it had played a pivotal role in alleviating the hunger. � Co-President Pakistan Afghanistan Join Chambers of Commerce and Industry Khan Jan Alokazi said that there is a lot of opportunity in the agriculture sector in Afghanistan. He said that there is need to shift conventional agriculture to modern agriculture in Afghanistan for which the UAF should join hands.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mushtaq said that agriculture sector was directly linked with the poverty alleviation. He said "we have to come up with innovative ideas to cope with the challenges". �� Prof Dr Asif Kamran said that all issue of agriculture, from field to market, must be addressed for progress of Islamic countries. � In-charge IBMS Dr Abdul Ghafoor urged the OIC member countries to enhance the joint efforts in order to address the challenges of the agriculture sector. �Dr Hammad Badar said that forum would come up with valuable solutions and help devise a pathway for joint working. ����ICCIA Business Development Head Syed Saad Ali Pahsa, �ORIC Director Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani, Khasima Muazin from Comstech and other notable also spoke.