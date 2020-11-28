OIC effective platform to highlight the regional issue: Mushtaq Mehar

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is an effective platform to highlight the regional issues including Islamophobia, Afghan peace process, Kashmir and Palestine, former Ambassador Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar said this here on Saturday

He said it was an opportunity for Pakistan to expose India's state terrorism at international level, while Pakistan has already provided sufficient evidences, which prove Indian involvement in subversive activities to destabilize Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the West must realize that irrational hatred against Muslims was posing serious threat to global peace.

The innocent Muslims in IIOJK were being targeted on the basis of religion.

The Muslims in India were living under miserable conditions, he added.

He said there was a systematic anti-Muslim campaign in India being sponsored by the Modi regime. Indian government has exceeded all limits of atrocities in IIOJK.

He further said the Indian government has malicious agenda to change demography of Kashmir through illegal settlements of Non Kashmiri Hindu in the held valley.