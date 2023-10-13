Open Menu

OIC Envoy On Kashmir Visits LoC; Supports Pakistan's Stance

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Special Envoy of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General for Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Yousef Muhammed Saleh Aldobey on Friday visited Chakothi (Line of Control) and Muzaffarabad

He was accompanied by a high level delegation from brotherly Muslim countries including Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Sudan.

Upon arrival at Muzaffarabad, the delegation laid wreath at J&K Monument.

The delegation members also visited Mankpiyan Refugees Camp Muzaffarabad where they were briefed on elaborate measures taken for socioeconomic well being of the inhabitants who fled from Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The delegation interacted with the victims continued ceasefire violations (CFV) and was briefed on situation along the LOC.

The dignitary assured OIC's support for Kashmir cause and expressed his desire to visit Kashmir twice each year.

Besides, he supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue and reiterated that OIC endorsed Pakistan’s stance which was principally based on the UN resolutions.

Later, the delegation also met Senior Minister Colonel (Retired) Waqar Ahmed Noor on behalf of PM AJ&K besides meetings with representatives of various political parties and members of civil society.

The delegation thanked the Government of Pakistan for providing them an opportunity to visit LOC/AJ&K and get an eye witness account of situation along the LOC.

